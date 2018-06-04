Lexington man dies from drowning in Laurel River Lake

We've learned that over the weekend in Whitley County, one man has lost his life after going underwater, and never resurfacing.

According to Kentucky AP, 42-year-old Alfonzo Sanchez-Gonzalez of Lexington drowned while he was in a Kentucky lake.

WKYT-TV reports Gonzalez was unresponsive after he was pulled from the water on Saturday. This was while he was at Laurel River Lake Spillway beach in Whitley County.

Witnesses on scene say he went under and didn't come back up. Gonzalez was discovered 8 minutes after and taken from the water to be given CPR.

The coroner pronounced Gonzalez dead at a hospital. The investigation is being handled by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The cause of his drowning has not been identified.