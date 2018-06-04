30 new jobs to come to Morgantown through an automotive manufact - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

30 new jobs to come to Morgantown through an automotive manufacturer

Posted: Updated:
Morgantown, KY -

One automotive manufacturer is making plans to expand, and with that expansion, a large number of job opportunities will be coming to Kentucky.

Corvac Composites LLC, an automotive component manufacturer released an announcement about their expansion in Morgantown, Kentucky. 

The addition of new manufacturing equipment will be a $6 million investment. This will create 30 new job opportunities over the course of the next 5 years.

Corvac is a global supplier of airflow management and water-deflection systems of OEM and Tier 1 manufacturers around the world.

