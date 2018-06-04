A new Canada manufacturing company to create new jobs in Kentucky

A new manufacturer from Canada is coming to Kentucky, and with its most recent project in the works. Several jobs will be created in the process. The $3.6 million investment will create 25 new jobs in South Central Kentucky.

Crown Verity is a leader in residential and commercial kitchen and outdoor manufacturing. Verity manufactures consumer and commercial goods such as farm implements, lighting fixtures, and component parts for aircraft dating back to World War II.

The Verity history is extensive including, produced commercial restaurant appliances in the 1950s.