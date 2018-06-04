How Kentucky is celebrating Cave Appreciation Week

For those of you who love caves here in Kentucky, you'll have plenty to celebrate from now until Saturday.

As one of the most well known and highly visited caves are getting the appreciation it deserves. This is all for Cave Appreciation Week.

Which is being celebrated by Mammoth Cave National Park. From June 3rd-9th, the Visitor Center is hosting a Special Junior Ranger program of books and badges for no cost.

This will be for kids 4-12. There will also be organized activities to the public. These include nature tracks for kids beginning at the Visitor Center which starts at 1:00 pm.

At 3:45 pm, an Echo River Spring Walk at Echo River Trailhead.

A porch talk will also start at 4 pm at the Visitor Center.

Additionally, June 6th marks National Cave and Karst Day.

To celebrate,a special program at the park amphitheatre will begin at 7:30 pm hosted by Ranger Chelsea Ballard.