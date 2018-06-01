Russellville schools to have full-time resource officer for next year

In collaboration with the Russellville Police Department, the city, and the independent school system Russellville high school and R.E. Stevenson Elementary school have been granted a full-time school resource officer.

The decision came after an officer previously serving the schools moved onto a new job last year.

They've had a part-time officer covering both schools for the time being but superintendent Bart Fleener says that with an increased amount of security concerns nationwide, bringing in a full-time officer is the is the right move.

And not only that, but he hopes this will bridge a gap between students and law enforcement.

The city and school system will fund the school resource officer for the 2018-2019 school year. Who that officer will be has not yet been decided.