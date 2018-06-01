Russellville schools to have full-time resource officer for next - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Russellville schools to have full-time resource officer for next year

Logan County, KY -

In collaboration with the Russellville Police Department, the city, and the independent school system Russellville high school and R.E. Stevenson Elementary school have been granted a full-time school resource officer.

The decision came after an officer previously serving the schools moved onto a new job last year.

They've had a part-time officer covering both schools for the time being but superintendent Bart Fleener says that with an increased amount of security concerns nationwide, bringing in a full-time officer is the is the right move.

And not only that, but he hopes this will bridge a gap between students and law enforcement.

The city and school system will fund the school resource officer for the 2018-2019 school year. Who that officer will be has not yet been decided.

