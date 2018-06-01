Barren County Republican judge executive candidate files court petition demanding recount of paper ballots

A Republican primary candidate for judge executive in Barren County filed a petition today in Barren Circuit Court demanding a recount of the paper ballots cast in that election.

Freddie Joe Wilkerson, who lost the May 22 Republican primary to Gary R. Tilghman, said in his court petition he believes the Barren County Board of Elections did not count the individual paper ballots cast and instead relied on an electronic computer count which he said in his petition is a method “open to fraud and computer hacking vulnerabilities.”

Wilkerson lost the race with 1,108 votes to Tilghman’s 1,707 votes. Democrat incumbent Michael Hale was unopposed in the primary.

Wilkerson said in his petition he believes that paper ballots cast in the primary were inserted into a voting machine that created an electronic record of the votes cast and that those votes were not individually counted.

Wilkerson is asking that certification of the Republican primary winner be subject to a recount of the paper ballots cast in each precinct.