Bowling Green residents celebrate National Doughnut Day

The first Friday in June is Homer Simpson's favorite holiday. National doughnut day!

Doughnut lovers across the country are celebrating the annual day of long-john joy by visiting their favorite doughnut shops, and that includes bowling green's very own "Great American Donuts."

Several local shops have deals offering free doughnuts to customers throughout the day, so if you haven't had a chance yet, make your way over to your favorite bakery because this is an opportunity you dough-nut wanna miss out on.