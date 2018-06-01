Bowling Green residents celebrate National Doughnut Day - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bowling Green residents celebrate National Doughnut Day

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

The first Friday in June is Homer Simpson's favorite holiday. National doughnut day!

Doughnut lovers across the country are celebrating the annual day of long-john joy by visiting their favorite doughnut shops, and that includes bowling green's very own "Great American Donuts."

Several local shops have deals offering free doughnuts to customers throughout the day, so if you haven't had a chance yet, make your way over to your favorite bakery because this is an opportunity you dough-nut wanna miss out on.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.