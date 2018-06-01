New marker in Franklin celebrates 50th wedding anniversary of June Carter & Johnny Cash

Today is a special day, a day to celebrate love… the love of one of the most famous couples in music history.

50 years ago, an epic love story began. The love story of June Carter and Johnny cash. They married on March 1st 19-68 in a small church wedding and for the next 35 years they lived an extraordinary life together, but many people don’t realize... It all began right here in Franklin, Kentucky.

“The line that separates Johnny who and the icon Johnny Cash runs right through this church and through this town. It was a quiet day. It was low key. It was not announced but it was not a secret. It was not a spectacle. They were just two people who had an opportunity to have a nice quiet moment of love right here.” says Mark Stielper, a family friend and the event's guest speaker.

In a quick ceremony lasting only four minutes and thirty- six seconds. The surprise wedding took place right here at the first United Methodist church on the square in historic downtown. A day their friends and family will never forget.

“We were here 50 years ago. I was working in Nashville at a music store and Luther picked me up and we drove like maniacs or he did. We got here to the church in time and witnessed John and June’s wedding.” says Margie Perkins Beaver, the wife of Johnny Cash's lead guitarist, Luther.

On Friday dozens of people packed the church to celebrate the iconic couple’s 50th wedding anniversary and the unveiling of a marker commentating the event including June’s daughter.

“I really am so proud that they represented something to the world enough to warrant to remember where they got married. Because them together was better than either one of them a apart. The union that they had, the faith and love that they shared in all things.” says Carlene Carter, the daughter of June Carter.

Today’s event kicks off the Love in Bloom Festival starting this Saturday in downtown Franklin.