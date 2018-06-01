Warren County Sheriffs warning of another IRS scam - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warren County Sheriffs warning of another IRS scam

Warren County, KY -

Investigators at the Warren County Sheriff's Office are telling us tonight, they're receiving a high volume of scam phone call complaints.

Officials say the callers are claiming to be from the IRS. They then tell the person on the other line that there's an active warrant out for their arrest, and if they don't pay a fee, they'll be arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, it is a common method used by scammers to seek payment over the phone. 

If you've fallen victim to a scam phone call, give the Warren County Sheriff's Office a call at 270-842-1633.

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

