Three injured in one-car wreck

A child was injured this afternoon in a one-car wreck on Veterans Memorial Lane.

A vehicle carrying four people crossed the center line and overturned. A child was ejected from the vehicle which then landed on the child, Warren County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Curtis Hargett said.

People on the scene righted the vehicle to extract the child. The child was being stabilized at The Medical Center in preparation for a medical flight to a trauma center.

Two other people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment.

Names are being withheld pending family notification.