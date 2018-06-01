UK College of Medicine opening a Bowling Green campus

Big Blue is teaming up with Big Red to bring a new medical building to the Bowling Green community.

Although construction was delayed due to the harsh winter conditions this year, completion of the new University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green campus will be ready for training and classes to begin for the Fall semester.

"We think that this project will make a big difference in the lives of people in this area for years to come," said Jean Cherry, Executive Vice President of Med Center Health.

The new Bowling Green location will be UK's first four-year regional campus to open and operate outside of Lexington. Associate Dean of the new campus Dr. Todd Cheever says that this will give commonwealth residents another option for attending medical school in-state.

"There's tremendous interest from individuals who have wanted to go to medical school, but didn't want to leave home," he said.

Across the state of Kentucky, there is a growing need for more physicians in the bluegrass state, something the new Bowling Green facility will hopefully address in the coming years.

"We would expect that when they graduate, although you can't force them, that they would have a loyalty for Kentucky," said Dr. Robert DiPaolo, Dean of the UK College of Medicine. "We've been very pleased with not only the quality of the students, but essentially students that have been from Kentucky at least have the desire to come back to Kentucky."

"The thinking is that if folks come to medical school here, and they do their training here, they'll be more likely to stay in this area and practice medicine," said Cheever.

Higher than 70% of the 30 students in the inaugural class are from Kentucky, and with high interest in one field of medicine that the commonwealth is currently lacking positions in.

"There is at least a strong desire as we see it, talking to many of these student applicants that want to do primary care," said DiPaolo.