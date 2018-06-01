Man accused of attacking mother with wine bottle

An Alvaton man is accused of assaulting his mother with a wine bottle early this morning.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dalton Lee Pedigo, 20, 10577 Woodburn Allen Springs Road at 3 a.m. after Pedigo’s grandmother called law enforcement to report that he threatened to kill his mother, according to his arrest citation.

When deputies arrived, they found Pedigo’s mother in the bathroom bleeding from her head, leg and stomach, according to his citation. It appeared to the responding deputy that Pedigo had assaulted his mother with a wine bottle. Pedigo had blood on him.

His grandmother told the deputy that Pedigo came into her room and threatened to kill her and Pedigo’s mother, according to the arrest citation.

Pedigo’s mother was taken to The Medical Center where a physician there told a deputy that her injuries were “serious,” according to the citation.

Pedigo told a deputy that a black man came into the home and assaulted his mother, according to his arrest citation.

Pedigo’s grandmother told a deputy no one else was in the home at the time his mother was injured.

A deputy said Pedigo attempted to cover the scene with a rug, according to his citation.

He is charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.