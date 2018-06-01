Life Skills gives those with disabilities a second chance

Life skills is changing lives every day.

By teaching those with disabilities the skills to work in the community.

And today was an opportunity to celebrate the success of those individuals.

That's why Life Skills on Russleville Road held its annual open house.

Not just to feed or entertain the public.

But to showcase how their industry programs are preparing so many for the workforce.

We spoke to the Director of Industry and Vocational Services, Jan Eblen.

She tells us the best moments come when individuals express interest in working in society.

The goal is to educate those with disabilities how to work properly.

Whether it be using a time clock, attendance or assembling a variety of items as their main job.

But Jan is not the only one excited about the opportunities Life Skills provides through its partnership with local businesses.

Ashley Meyer is one of many clients with disabilities working in their industry program.

Meyer says the skills and friendships she's acquired are what motivate her to work for years to come.

Ashley is just one example of how Life Skills gives people with disabilities the confidence to work.

But it's those friendships and skills Ashley has that fulfills the Life Skills mission.

And when Life Skills does its job, those with disabilities have a chance to earn one themselves.

The open house lasted from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, offering corn-hole, food and music.

It also offered those working at Life Skills a chance to show their families and friends what they do.