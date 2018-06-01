Digital license plates are now gaining popularity

California is the first state to begin selling digital license plates today, through a handful of auto dealerships.



Auto enthusiast Tommy Rezai is one of the first testers of the "R-plate" a digital license plate that aims to "connect" in today's high-tech world.

Beyond the cool factor, Neville Boston says his invention can display urgent messages, like if the car is stolen or share details of an amber alert. And no more trips to the DMV.

Neville Boston, CEO, Reviver Auto says that they have a simple goal, "Simplifying registration. That's what we were looking to do, just simplify the registration process."

Companies and agencies managing large fleets may be willing to pay for the convenience. The device costs nearly $700,000 with a $7 monthly fee. Sacramento and the Arizona Department of Transportation are testing the plates on some of its vehicles.

Boston says the company has already pre-sold 10,000 plates in California under a two-year pilot program. Right now, it's also legal in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, with more states on the horizon.



Drivers are alerted if someone tries to steal the two-pound device. A built-in GPS keeps tabs on its location. Through an app, users can add their own DMV approved backgrounds or add customized messages, and pay tolls and parking. Eventually, ads may even be allowed when the car is stopped.

The company says the plates are also being tested in Dubai. Some critics have raised privacy concerns but the company says all tracking information is stored on the plate and only the user can turn it on.