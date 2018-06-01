Man accused of killing a Tennessee Deputy is captured

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found Steven Wiggins and took him into custody today. Wiggins is accused of killing Dickson County's Sergeant Daniel Baker on Wednesday (5/30).

A WTVF reporter believes Wiggins is currently at the TriStar Natchez Hospital in Dickson.

Sgt. Baker was killed after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. His body was found inside his patrol car after he failed to respond to radio calls.

Wiggins was considered to be armed and dangerous. He was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list. The reward for his capture had increased to 46-thousand dollars.

Wiggins has a lengthy criminal history. He was arrested days ago for domestic assault and investigators said he was high on meth.

A woman believed to be his girlfriend has also been charged with first degree murder for her alleged involvement.

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said Baker joined the team in 2008. Bledsoe said he was one of their best deputies and quickly moved up the ranks at the sheriff's office.

Baker was a veteran, having served the US Marines Corps before he was honorably discharged.

He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

A GoFundMe account has raised thousands of dollars for the family. https://www.gofundme.com/sgt-daniel-baker