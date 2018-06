Get your cake ready. Today is a very special day in the commonwealth, it's Kentuckys 226th birthday!

On June 1st 1792, Kentucky was granted statehood and became the 15th state admitted to the union.

Now 226 years later, Kentucky is known nationally for it's bourbon, the most exciting two minutes in sports. The Kentucky Derby, moonshine, coal, and of course Kentucky Fried Chicken and much much more.

So celebrate Kentucky on it's birthday today the best way you know how, being a proud Kentuckian!