Kentucky hitman convicted on four counts

A Kentucky man convicted of trying to hire someone to kill two prosecutors and two ex-girlfriends has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

News outlets report 55-year-old William Timothy Sutton was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of possession of firearms by a convicted felon and four counts of interstate murder-for-hire.

In 2017, Sutton was incarcerated at the Whitley County Detention Center when he offered another inmate $40,000 to kill the victims. Evidence showed Sutton mailed a letter to a relative, asking the person to provide the would-be hit man with one of his firearms.
Assistant U.S. Attorney w. Samuel Dotson says Sutton had a history of violence toward his ex-girlfriends and had tried earlier to have them killed.

Sutton must serve most of his sentence before being eligible for release.

