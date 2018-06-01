Kentucky man sentenced on murder-for-hire charges

A Kentucky man convicted of trying to hire someone to kill two prosecutors and two ex-girlfriends has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. In 2017, William Sutton was incarcerated at the Whitley County Detention Center when he offered another inmate $40,000 to kill the victims. Evidence showed Sutton mailed a letter to a relative, asking the person to provide the would-be hit man with one of his firearms. Assistant U.S. Attorney W. Samuel Dotson says Sutton had a history of violence toward his ex-girlfriends and had tried earlier to have them killed. Sutton must serve most of his sentence before being eligible for release.