Kentucky spends record number on lobbying

Kentucky's 2018 legislative session set a record with $10.67 million spent on lobbying. The Legislative Ethics Commission says the spending puts Kentucky on track for a record-breaking year with more than $22 million spent on influencing lawmakers. This year's spending is 11 percent higher than 2016 and 19 percent higher than 2017. Altria was first with more than $379,000 in spending. Altria is the parent company of Phillip Morris and opposed an increase in the cigarette tax. The legislature approved a 50-cent per pack increase.

