A Bowling Green man is in the hospital after his vehicle hydroplaned.

The wreck occurred Wednesday in Glasgow in the eastbound lane of the Cumberland Parkway near mile marker 14. According to police, 29-year-old Basem Zayden lost control of his 2005 GMC Canyon, causing it to spin and crash into a ditch and rock wall.

He was transported to the hospital by Barren/Metcalfe EMS. His condition isn't known at this time.