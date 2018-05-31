Kentucky ranked third worst state in the nation for jobs by a personal finance website

Kentucky has been ranked the third worst state in the nation for jobs.

This is according to a new study by the personal finance website, WalletHub. The study took into consideration a number of factors, including job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. Kentucky ranked 44th for the number of job opportunities, 40th for its unemployment rate and 35th in job satisfaction.

The worst state to have a job according to Wallethub is West Virginia. The best, on the other hand, is Washington state.