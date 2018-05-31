Canadian business announces first U.S. manufacturing facility in - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Canadian business announces first U.S. manufacturing facility in Warren County

A Canadian outdoor kitchen manufacturer has announced plans to build in Warren County. The company's first facility in the United States. 

Crown Verity announced the plans today. The project will be a 3.6 million dollar investment and will create 25 new jobs in South Central Kentucky. The 60,000 square foot warehousing and distribution facility will be located in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green. 

Crown Verity has been a manufacturer of a variety of consumer and commercial goods since 1892. The company now produces state of the art outdoor kitchens, grills and accessories. 

