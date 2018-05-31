New Americans are contributing big to the Warren County economy

Officials in Warren County and the city of Bowling Green are praising new Americans for their contributions to the area.

A new report issued by New American Economy, also known as NAE, shows that in 2016, new American residents in the Bowling Green area contributed over 5.64 million dollars to Warren County's gross domestic product. The report also indicates that in 2016, new Americans in Warren County paid 43 million dollars in federal taxes and 21 million in state and local taxes. New Americans represent one-third of Warren County's population and make-up over ten percent of the workforce.

The full details of the report will be announced at a press conference this Tuesday at 1:30 P.M. at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.