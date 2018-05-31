Scottsville man arrested in Glasgow on drug charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Scottsville man arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

Barren County, KY -

Another drug arrest to tell you about in Glasgow. 27-year-old Kody Castle of Scottsville was arrested and charged with meth possession.

Glasgow police say they pulled Castle over in his vehicle for not having his headlights on. Police say Castle gave them consent to search the vehicle. Inside a thermos, police say they found the meth. Castle was also charged with failure to illuminate headlights and tampering with physical evidence. 

He's being held on a five thousand dollar bond inside the Barren County Jail. 
 

