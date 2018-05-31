BCWCRA discusses possible return of commercial flights in fall

Commercial flights in or out of the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport are no more, but that could be changing.

Months after the airport announced they would no longer be partnering with the Tennessee-based Contour Airlines, BGWCRA Director Rob Barnett says they’re still receiving the same message from citizens— “we have received several calls regarding last years Destin [Florida] flights and if they would be coming again this year and unfortunately they will not,”—but plans are in motion once again to get you out of the city and onto your vacation destination.

“We are currently working with a couple different airlines and we are in discussions about some less-than-daily leisure type routes, possibly to Orlando [Florida], possibly to Destin [Florida] depending on the aircraft type,” Barnett says, “all of those are preliminary discussions right now.”

Contour Airlines partnered with the airport in 2016, originally supplying round trips to Atlanta, Georgia, which ended after a short three months and then seasonal flights to Destin, Florida for two seasons.

Earlier this year, the airport announced Contour Airlines was awarded contracts through a program where the federal government subsidizes air service costs to smaller markets and was no longer able to serve the city.

Months after the announcement, the troubles to secure a partner are still lingering above.

Barnett explains, “[with] pilot shortage and the retirement of regional jets, it has made it incredibly difficult for us to recruit and secure and retain an airline for our community,” but things are looking up, “our operations have increased about 12 percent since last year during this same time period, so we have all the amenities in our community to offer an air carrier, we just want to make sure we marry the community with the right carrier.”

WNKY will keep you updated on any future developments between possible air carriers partnering with the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport.