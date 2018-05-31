Fire destroys building in Cave City

The Cave City Fire Department received a call about a structure fire around 12:45 Thursday morning, but by the time they arrived flames had already engulfed the building.

"We've got a track hoe in here right now. Starting to dig it up and start digging in there to get to the hot spots and trying to locate as to where the fire started." says Kevin Jandt, the Cave City Fire Department Chief.

Cave City Fire Department called in additional help to battle the flames. Around seven units worked throughout the night to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured in the fire but the cause is still unknown. The State Fire Marshall was called into investigate just how the fire may have started.

"Kentucky State Police detectives and investigators are currently in the middle of processing the scene. These situations take time, sometimes with fires the amount of evidence we collect, we have to wait until it cools down." says Trooper Jeremy Hodges, with Kentucky State Police.

The building was formally a small business known as Coffey’s Concrete, but a local official tells us the structure was owned by a bank and has been vacant for months. The building was up for auction this weekend.