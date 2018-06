Guntown Mountain, a place many adults remember visiting when they were just a child in Cave City, has opened back up after many years and a lot of revamping.

The attraction offers fun for all ages of the family from old town gun fights, a petting zoo, music shows, and a haunted house.

The new owners are thrilled to show off to the community.

Vikki Froggett and her husband back in April of 2016.

Adults are $15 and children are $10. The attraction is closed on Mondays.