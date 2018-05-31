Two accused of Russellville Road burglary

Two men are accused of attempting to steal $700 worth of construction materials Wednesday.

At 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, a man called Bowling Green police to report a burglary in progress at 4917 Russellville Road.

The same man chased down one of the people accused in the burglary while police detained the other, records show.

David Keith Joiner, 42, 1800 Cox Thomas Road was joined by Ernest Meador, 59, 3910 Clifty Hollow Road, at the Russellville Road location where police said the two men were loading boards onto a trailer through a hole cut out of an outbuilding, according to their arrest citations.

Police said Joiner ran away when an officer arrived and the man who reported the theft chased after him. An officer detained Meador and waited for other officers to arrive on scene, according to the citations. The man detained Joiner until other officers got to the scene.

Both men are charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000.

Both are lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. Joiner’s bond is set at $5,000. Meador’s bond is set at $1,000.

