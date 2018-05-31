One church gives more than trinkets in 400 Mile Sale

When you go to a yard sale, you expect to receive.

But one church is giving more than trinkets to visitors and buyers.

It's giving youth from the church a chance to visit countries that are suffering

They also get to attend a youth camp, where they can have fun and learn at the same time.

Learning to spread god’s love and word through their experiences.

That’s through the annual 400 Mile Yard Sale.

Something New Friendship Baptist Church has participated in for years.

However, the church doesn't sell anything in the yard sale.

Instead, the church members take in donations.

They allow shoppers to walk away with what they need for the cost of their choosing.

And all the proceeds they receive up until Saturday doesn't go to the church, but to the kids.

That's through scholarships funded by the proceeds raised during the three day sale.

The scholarships then provide the youth in the church an opportunity of a lifetime.

Some going to Haiti or Ecudaor where they build churches, minister to the poor and spread happiness to others.

But beyond that, the trips and yard sale teaches the kids life lessons.

Lessons that encourage the kids to be examples of what god calls them to be.

Until Saturday, you can find New Friendship Baptist Church on highway 68.

Offering a variety of goods, warm smiles and memories at no cost.

Something Tony Chaudoin, Associate & Youth Pastor, says visitors come to expect every year.

Those smiles coming from the selflessness of a church.

And the promise of a future to kids who need it most.

For more information on the 400 mile sale, visit the 400 Mile Sale website here.

New Friendship Baptist Church will be wrapping up each day at 5:30 PM.