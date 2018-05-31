Cave City business burns down

A Cave City business goes up in flames in the wee hours this morning, fire fighters say it's a total loss.

Cave City Police tell us Coffey's Concrete was foreclosed upon and set to be auctioned off this Saturday. Instead, numerous fire departments were called to the business on the intersection of 31-W and U-S 90 this morning.

The Cave City Fire Department says the building was nearly 90% engulfed when they arrived. Thankfully, no was one injured in the fire.

The cause is not yet known.