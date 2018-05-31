Hundreds expected for Warren County Relay for Life

Tomorrow is a big day in South Central Kentucky. The annual Relay for Life event is taking place at the Bowling Green High School football field.

Booths will be set up, all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society

The event starts at 5 with the opening ceremony beginning at 7. It will run until the the end of the closing ceremony which is at midnight. The WNKY team will be there and at 5 and 6 tomorrow, Max Winitiz will be covering the event. This years theme is "Relay Rocks." So put on your favorite bands shirt or even dress like a rock star and come out and support the American Cancer Society!