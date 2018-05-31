New scholarship created for future special education teachers - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

New scholarship created for future special education teachers

Bowling Green, KY -

A new scholarship fund is being established at Western Kentucky University to support students pursuing degrees in special education.

Tim and Sarah Ford made a donation to the University to establish the Brett Ford scholarship fund, which was established in honor of their son, Brett, who has special needs.

The Fords said they are truly inspired by the work individuals in the field of special education do for people like their son Brett, and felt like this was a small way to say thank you for all the amazing things they do for those with special needs.

