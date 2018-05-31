New distillery opens in Southern Indiana

Bourbon is now bringing its flavor to southern Indiana. City leaders in New Albany announced plans for Sazerac to move into the former Pillsbury plant along Grant Line Road. The new bottling facility planned for New Albany will create 110 jobs by 2021. The company plans to start operations as soon as November with 50 employees. Sazerac's Jeff Conder says construction on the plant could start mid-June. City council will vote next week to approve local incentives to bring in Sazerac. The Indiana Economic Development Commission is also offering multiple incentives to the company for taking over the former Pillsbury plant.