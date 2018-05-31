Jefferson County appoints new Chief of Schools

The school system in Louisville is making big staffing changes. They've just hired a new Chief of Schools for Jefferson County Public Schools. His career spans 18 years as a teacher, principle, assistant principle and is currently the Deputy Superintendent of Achievement and Administration of East St. Louis School District 189. According to WAVE 3 in Louisville, Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a statement, "We are transforming education in JCPS and Dr. Devon Horton is the right person at the right time to help lead the work." Dr. Horton begins as Chief of Schools on June 25th.