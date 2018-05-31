400 Mile Sale begins today in Kentucky - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

400 Mile Sale begins today in Kentucky

One unique yard sale begins today and it's going to stretch down Highway 68 throughout the Commonwealth. The sale is called the 400 Mile Sale, and will feature not only yard sales, but also a variety of events along the way. Camping is also available for those who want a weekend vacation throughout the state. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has warned drivers to expect possible delays when driving on the 68 when the event is taking place. For more information about the 400 Mile Sale or to see a full list of locations, you can visit 400mile.com.

