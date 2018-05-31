Glasgow farmer punished for improper payment of workers

We've learned that a Glasgow farmer has been punished for ineffectively paying foreign workers. Christopher Lee Smith has been barred for requesting a certification for temporary foreign workers under the Visa program for three years. The penalty includes over $35,000 in fines. The owner and farmer failed to properly handle transportation reimbursements, Visa expenses, and according to the investigation, Smith did not pay workers the minimum wage requirements. Smith owes $58,820 in back wages to 14 employees according to investigators.