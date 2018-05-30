Bowling Green man to be inducted into a West Virginia county's Hall of Fame

He was once a star athlete, now he’s a master trooper for the Kentucky State Police and a minister, but he has one more title to claim, and it’s a prestigious one at that.

In three days, Tomie Walters can add Hall of Famer to his accolades.

Walters is usually serving justice these days, but his athletics 40 years ago with the Northfork High School Blue Demons have earned him the highest honor an athlete can receive. Walters played basketball for Hall of Fame coach Jennings Boyd and on class AA state championship teams in 1976, 77 and 78. He also played football, baseball and ran track with all four sports contributing to his induction into the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame

Walters is proud of his induction saying "It's one of the greatest feelings other than me getting married or my kids being born I can't think of any greater honor that can be bestowed on someone."

But he says the awards are not all he’s taken away from his time as an athlete. Walters tells us he learned life lessons like perseverance and teamwork through sports which have served him in his other passions as well.



And on June secondnd, Walters will join a team of 11 Hall of Famers when he’s inducted into the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame in West Virginia. If you’re wondering what it takes to become a Fall of Famer, Walters has some advice. He says "All I can tell you is if you've got a dream just never give up on it no matter what it is. Don't let anybody tell you or try to deter you from that dream. Just continue on persevering because if it's something that you really want, you have to go for it."

Sound advice from a man who took his shot at life and hit nothing but net.