Safe driving on wet roads

With rain in the forecast, it's important to always make sure you're safe when driving on the roads.

It's important to know that areas can flood quickly when rain showers pop up and to avoid areas that are prone to flooding.

As soon as the rain starts to fall, police see double the amount of wrecks compared to those on a dry day. 

Be sure to give yourself distance between the car in front of you and slow down your speed when road conditions are wet.

It's just best to turn around if a road appears to be flooded.

Turn into the skid if you find your car is starting to hydroplane and never slam on your brakes. 

