Local program helps senior citizens & children

A program that helps senior citizens and young children. That's exactly what the Foster Grandparent Program does and it's changing lives right here in South Central Kentucky.

As soon as Jimmy Nyunt walks into this building his heart is filled with love and purpose. That's because Jimmy is a part of the Foster Grandparent Program through Community Action of South Central Kentucky.

A program that he has been a part of since 2005 after Jimmy and his wife came to the United States from Thailand.

Now even at 80-years-old, Jimmy still puts others first.

"We believe that this is the time we need to give something back to society, the community. Especially, those who are underprivileged." says Jimmy Nyunt, a foster grandparent.

This unique program uses federal dollars to fund services to help senior citizens, ages 55 or older, and also young children.

The program places the foster grandparents in a day-cares and schools throughout the community.

"They work anywhere from 15-hours to 40-hours a week, and they receive a non-taxable stipend of $2.65 an hour." says Sandy Knight, the Foster Grandparent Program Director at Community Action.

Jimmy and his wife never had children of their own, so he loves these kids like they are his own granddaughters and grandsons.

"I'm very much satisfied and happy because I could give a certain extent of love that they are in need of." adds Jimmy.

The program not only fills Jimmy's heart, the kids also have a special place in their hearts for Grandpa Jimmy.

"They love the fact that he kids call them grandma, granny, or grandpa. Then they know that they are helping kids. The kids... the are struggling in the school environment. They need that little extra help. They need to know that someone cares about them." adds Knight.

Jimmy has been a foster grandparent at the same head start school for the past 13-years and is just one of 78 foster grandparents throughout the community.