Kristy is a native of Raleigh, NC. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Meteorology and Atmospheric Science, the Forecasting and Communications option. She has interned at WRAL in Raleigh, NC and at KTTC in Rochester, MN. She has also been storm chasing across the United States three times. Throughout her time at Penn State, she was on two student-produced weather shows and a live student-produced newscast. She joined the WNKY team in May 2018 and is very excited to be here in Bowling Green! When she's not tracking the latest storm, she's either playing with her dog, Nikita, or exploring the great things Bowling Green has to offer.

Send her your latest weather photos to kristy.steward@wnky.com and follow her on Twitter @KristyWNKY and on Facebook @KristyStewardWx for your latest local weather updates.