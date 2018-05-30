BG man accused of rape and endangering a woman’s life

A Bowling Green man was charged this morning with first-degree rape domestic violence and first-degree wanton endangerment.

A woman who at one time was involved in a domestic relationship with Brandon Ray Legrand, 34, of Bowling Green, told a Warren County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday that Legrand was waiting outside of her home when she returned from a meeting Tuesday night and wanted to get inside, according to Legrand’s arrest citation.

The woman took off driving on Ky. 185 toward Bowling Green and was able to get away from Legrand.

She told the deputy Legrand rammed his truck into the rear of her vehicle and attempted to pull in front of her, according to the citation. She also expressed fear that Legrand would kill her because she said he has threatened her life in the past.

The woman also disclosed to the responding deputy, Sgt. Bill Stephens, that Legrand forcibly raped her Monday night while he had his hands around her throat choking her, according to his arrest citation.

A deputy found Legrand at what is listed in his citation as his home early this morning and arrested him.

Legrand is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail without bond.

