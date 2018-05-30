Newly released images show impact of Kilauea volcano - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Newly released images show impact of Kilauea volcano

Posted: Updated:
Hawaii County, Hawaii -

There are new images this morning of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. The U.S. Geological survey released these images of fissure number eight. 

You can see in the images the molten lava shooting up, sometimes as high as 200 feet. So far the volcano has destroyed some 71 homes, 20 in the last two days. The lava has also crossed a highway not far from a geothermal energy conversion plant. 

The road and the plant are closed. Gas from Kilauea has also reached the US territory of Guam some 4,000 miles away.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.