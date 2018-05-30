Newly released images show impact of Kilauea volcano

There are new images this morning of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. The U.S. Geological survey released these images of fissure number eight.

You can see in the images the molten lava shooting up, sometimes as high as 200 feet. So far the volcano has destroyed some 71 homes, 20 in the last two days. The lava has also crossed a highway not far from a geothermal energy conversion plant.

The road and the plant are closed. Gas from Kilauea has also reached the US territory of Guam some 4,000 miles away.