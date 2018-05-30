8 people sent to hospital after explosion at UPS in Lexington - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

8 people sent to hospital after explosion at UPS in Lexington

Lexington, KY -

An explosion at a Kentucky UPS facility sent at least eight people to the hospital this morning. Fire fighters received a call about an explosion at a UPS vehicle maintenance facility around 7:40 am local time.

At least two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The remaining victims were transported by bus to the hospital for observation. There is no word on the condition of the victims. Fire officials believe tanks on a trailer that held fuel for welding is the source of the explosion. It is still unclear what caused the fuel to ignite, but investigators believe the explosion was an accident.

Fire fighters say there is no threat to human life but investigators aren't sure the structure is sound.

