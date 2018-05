Two men are under arrest, facing a number of drug charges.

Police arrested 25-year-old Cody Norris and 31-year-old Jon Erik Lynn, both of Summer Shade, Kentucky.

Police say they pulled over Norris for having only one headlight working. Lynn was the passenger in the vehicle. According to police, inside the Dodge Dakota truck, they found digital scales, meth, morphine and clonazepam.

Both remain in the Barren County Jail, being held on a $10,000 bond.