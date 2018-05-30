Man shot to death by Carroll Co. homeowner

Local news outlets are reporting a fatal shooting in a neighborhood in Carrollton. According to the Carroll County Coroner, the intruder kicked in the door of the home, and the homeowner shot him. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Shaun Corley. Corley was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of death is listed as a single gunshot to the chest. The Carroll County Sheriff's Department says it is still investigating the shooting but no arrests have been made at this time.

