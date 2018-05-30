Abortion hearing in Kentucky canceled - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

The federal court hearing on Kentucky's newest abortion law has been canceled. A hearing had been planned for Tuesday on a request by the American Civil Liberties Union for a preliminary injunction to block the law. However, it is currently being defended by Gov. Matt Bevin's legal team. The federal court hearing scheduled for next week on Kentucky's newest abortion law has been canceled and the case will proceed to a trial set for the fall. The law will put a stop and ban against a second trimester abortion procedure, "dilation and evacuation". The trial has been moved to November 13th. 
 

