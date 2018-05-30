Bevin appoints new education official

Governor Matt Bevin has named a new Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The new Secretary is Derrick Ramsey, a former University of Kentucky and NFL player. Ramsey was the current Secretary of Labor in Kentucky and is assuming the position after Hal Heiner was appointed by Bevin to the State Board of Education last month. Ramsey began his job as Secretary of Labor under Bevin in December of 2015. Ramsey has also previously served as the Deputy Secretary of Commerce under former Governor Ernie Fletcher and the Community Relations Officer at the University of Kentucky. His appointment is effective immediately.