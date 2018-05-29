Two WKU alumni being recognized for contribution to the Ogden Innovation Endowment Fund

Two alumni of Western Kentucky University have given monetary gifts to support the Ogden Innovation Endowment Fund.

Now 1993 grad Dr Talia McKinney and 1981 alum Dr James W. Foster have each had rooms named on their behalf thanks to their generous contribution. Mckinney has a room in the student outreach office with her name on it, while foster has had a study room in the chemistry department named in his honor.

The Ogden Innovation Endowment Fund provides unrestricted funding to support research opportunities and other experiences for students who might not otherwise have the means to do so.

Stevens says these kinds of gifts set an example for future philanthropic donations from current WKU students.