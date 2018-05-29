Warren County School District feeds children during summer months

The Warren County School District is making sure kids have full bellies this summer. The summer feeding program provides lunch during the summer months to children around Warren County.

It starts on June 4th. Two open sites will be at Lost River Elementary School and Bristow Elementary School. The School Bus Cafe' will also be making stops around town at multiple locations.

The program is free for children up to age 18 and is open Monday through Friday.

This gives children the opportunity to have a healthy nutritious meal even when school is out.

The Warren County Summer Feeding Program ends on July 31st.