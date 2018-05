Kentucky ranks near the bottom of the list when it comes to the health of our senior citizens.

The united health foundation's annual senior report ranked Kentucky 48th in the nation. Some of the headlines out of report show that there is a high prevalence of smoking and preventable hospital visits, among those in the state 65 and older.

The study also looked into the number of trips to the dentist, alcohol consumption and diabetes management.

Last year, Kentucky was ranked 49.